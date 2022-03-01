WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be hosting a virtual workshop on March 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, presented by music entrepreneur Laura Hartmann.
Hartmann teaches aspiring music professionals about their options and opportunities to make their dream a reality.
This workshop, titled “Navigating the Music Business: It's Who You Know,” gives an overview of the different people that help an artist, including a manager, booking agent, lawyer, accountant, record label or publicist, how these roles are different, and whether or not the artist can fill these roles themselves.
Hartmann became interested in arts administration when she took a job with the Aspen Music Festival and School after completing a master’s degree in flute performance at the Brooklyn Conservatory. She received a bachelor’s degree in studio music and music education from the College of St. Rose.
In 1990, she began working for Herbert Barrett Management; as Barrett’s jazz roster expanded, she was assigned to travel with many leading jazz artists, an experience that led her to specialize in the genre.
In 1997 she struck out on her own as an artist manager and producer, founding LVanHart Artist Productions.
Hartmann has had the pleasure of meeting and collaborating with many of today's great jazz musicians and has developed her own roster which has included Steve Wilson, Mike Stern, Terell Stafford, Ray Vega, Joe Locke, Michael Wolff, Don Byron and Tom Harrell.
She currently also is an adjunct faculty member at the College of St. Rose, Ulster County Community College and SUNY New Paltz.
This workshop has been sponsored by the UW-W College of Arts and Communication, First Citizens State Bank, and John and Sandra Heyer. While sponsorships have made it possible to offer this event free of charge to the public, to support more programming like this in the future people can donate at https://www.whitewaterarts.org/shop/donations
