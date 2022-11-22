WHITEWATER—As it is doing in neighboring Fort Atkinson, TDS Telecommunications LLC is adding Whitewater to its Wisconsin fiber expansion plans, with high-speed, all-fiber internet networks to be built there.
“We are excited to bring fast, reliable internet to even more communities in our home state,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs. “This major private investment will upgrade infrastructure, help spur further growth, and raise quality of life for thousands of residents.”
Known as the “gold standard of residential internet connections,” the TDS networks—one also in Manitowoc—will feature some of the fastest internet speeds in the world. Residents can get speeds up to 2Gig, and up to 10Gig dedicated fiber connections will be available for businesses.
Construction on the networks is expected to begin soon. The networks will serve about 3,800 in Whitewater.
In addition to fast internet, Whitewater and Manitowoc will get a new choice for TV providers.
Whitewater and Manitowoc join a growing list of Wisconsin communities in which TDS has projects planned or under way. Fort Atkinson is undergoing upgrades now.
Founded in Madison in 1969, TDS has fiber network projects in development in virtually every corner of the state, from Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls in the northwest, Brookfield and New Berlin in the southeast, Green Bay in the northeast, to Onalaska, Janesville, Oshkosh, and many other points in between.
“The Badger State is a top priority for TDS, and Whitewater and Manitowoc are perfect fits for our company,” Petersen said. “With each home to outstanding educational institutions, strong local business communities, and small-town hospitality, we are excited to help Whitewater and Manitowoc continue to grow and thrive.”
