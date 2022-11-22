WHITEWATER—As it is doing in neighboring Fort Atkinson, TDS Telecommunications LLC is adding Whitewater to its Wisconsin fiber expansion plans, with high-speed, all-fiber internet networks to be built there.

“We are excited to bring fast, reliable internet to even more communities in our home state,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs. “This major private investment will upgrade infrastructure, help spur further growth, and raise quality of life for thousands of residents.”

