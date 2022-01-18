WHITEWATER — Whitewater High School’s Youth Apprenticeship program wasn’t well known before the pandemic, and in the past couple of years it has taken a real hit as COVID-19 put a pause on many opportunities that took students out into the community.
Now the program is poised to relaunch following a career fair Wednesday evening aimed at raising awareness of the opportunities which Youth Apprenticeship provides and connecting students to potential apprenticeships throughout the local area.
Molly Fuller, family and community engagement coordinator with the Whitewater schools, said her job involves creating programs that benefit both students and the community at large. Her first big project, Partners in Play, focused on really young children and their families.
When she was looking for the next big focus, she wanted to find something that would benefit older students.
That’s when she learned about Whitewater High School’s Youth Apprenticeship program, which has been ongoing for several years in the district but with only a minimal number of participants and not much publicity.
Whitewater is one of several communities in the area to have Youth Apprenticeship programs, but it always has been one of the smaller ones, compared to more established programs like those in Milton, East Troy or Jefferson.
A lot of students didn’t even know that was something they could do, Fuller said.
With the pandemic sending schools virtual in March of 2020 and continued pandemic precautions limiting programs for the past school year plus, the YA program had languished.
Now, with students and companies ready to re-engage, this presents the perfect opportunity to hit the “re-set” button, building up a stronger program into the future.
Youth apprenticeship can be done as a one-year or a two-year program. The employers provide mentors for all youth involved.
Students who sign up do a combination of coursework and competency-based on-the-job training. The class and work together carry one credit per semester.
“We hope to recruit a lot more for the future,” Fuller said.
As students get wind of the opportunity and the word spreads through the business community as well, Fuller said this has the potential to reach into a lot of different sectors of the local economy.
Statewide, Youth Apprenticeship offers programs in numerous different areas, from agriculture to finance, business to manufacturing to construction to hospitality, even bio-engineering.
Every program tailors the aptitudes it seeks to develop in accordance with industry standards and needs.
Right now, Whitewater High School has about 10 students in its whole Youth Apprenticeship program, including continuing students plus two new students who are in the process of getting enrolled and three others who still are getting their paperwork together.
“My goal is to grow the program,” Fuller said.
Wednesday’s career fair is a big step in that process. It will feature information on a whole variety of local companies, establishments and organizations that are willing to welcome youth apprentices.
Each participating company will provide information on their business, the career paths available within their organization, and specifically opportunities for students to gain on-the-job training while going through related coursework through the school.
“We want families to be able to come with their students and see all of the opportunities that are available,” Fuller said.
The goal eventually is to have a thriving Youth Apprenticeship program at Whitewater with annual participation of at least 20 to 30 students.
“A lot of our students didn’t really know this existed up til now,” Fuller said.
Signed on for the Youth Apprenticeship relaunch career fair so far are Generac (manufacturing), Fairhaven (health care), the City of Whitewater, Whitewater Makerspace, Provisur Technologies (manufacturing), Fairfield Hotel (hospitality), University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dining services (culinary arts/hospitality), R.R. Walton and Co. Ltd. Concrete and Construction (construction) and more.
“I’ve put the feelers out to a few other companies throughout greater Whitewater as well,” Fuller said.
Getting students connected to employers in their field of interest will be a boon both to the students and the community, Fuller said.
“A lot of companies are really hurting for employees right now,” she said. “This program will help them fill positions and help train their future work force, while giving students the chance to get on-the-job training and earn money while still attending school.”
The career fair, open to students and their families — and any employer wanting to sign on to the program — will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitewater High School library. In addition to booths on all of the companies and other employers, the fair also will feature free refreshments and door prizes.
“We thought it was important for families to be able to come in too,” Fuller said. “Not only should they be interested in learning about opportunities their student could benefit from, but they might also be interested in open positions at these companies.
“I see it as a win-win for everyone,” she added.
Following the job fair, Fuller said the district hopes to see a boost in the number of students signed on for Youth Apprenticeships for the balance of this year into the future.
In the coming months, interested students will prepare by doing mock interviews, and learning about work expectations and etiquette.
The school plans a followup job fair in March for those who are seriously interested in joining the program. At that time, students should have resumes prepared and be ready for interviews with their potential employer.
Students also will have the opportunity to work over the summer.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Youth Apprenticeship program in Whitewater or the coming career fair can contact Fuller by email at mfuller@wwusd.org or by telephone at (262) 472-8567.
