WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 80th anniversary at its Annual Dinner & Awards event April 21 at Staller Estates Winery.
The Chamber’s activities and initiatives of 2021 and the focus for 2022 were shared with attendees while some individuals and businesses received awards for their impacts on Whitewater over the past year.
The following recipients were presented with an award:
The Good Neighbor award is presented to an individual in the community who is an outstanding citizen that represents Whitewater at its very best. The recipients of this annual award make a lasting and positive difference in Whitewater by improving the quality of life and embracing the community spirit.
During 2021 Whitewater lost two of its most revered citizens who exemplified the very essence of this award. Nominated by Rick and Jeanine Fassl to recognize their tireless work of keeping the community connected, the Chamber is humbled and honored to present this award to both Jim Stewart and John Newhouse posthumously.
The Lifetime Impact Award is presented to an organization that has been part of the community for more than 20 years, and positively impacts the community’s development and growth. The recipients of this annual award impact how Whitewater is viewed and enjoyed.
This year the chamber is honoring an organization that works tirelessly to encourage residents and visitors alike to embrace the outdoor landscape of the Kettle Moraine that the community is graced with. Nominated by Judy Wildermuth for their tireless work of keeping the trails around Whitewater in pristine condition and ready for residents and visitors to explore, the chamber presents this award to the Walworth/Jefferson County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.
The Service Excellence Award is presented to a local business that demonstrates hometown hospitality by delivering excellent customer service and care to their customers and the community.
This year’s recipient is new to the business community in Whitewater, having opened her business just in the last six months. In that short time, she has recognized great success and has an avid following of customers who rave about the service she delivers and care she has for her clients. Nominated by eight of her customers, the chamber presents this award to Whitewater Nutrition and Sammy Spiegelhoff.
The Community Spirit Award is presented to a business or organization that is a leader in engaging and supporting the Whitewater community. This year’s recipient regularly goes above and beyond in their work to ensure the community and its residents have the things they need to keep their families clothed, fed and healthy.
Nominated by Judy Wildermuth for their dedication to the Whitewater community and all those in need, the chamber presents this award to The Community Space under the direction of Kay Robers.
The Discover Whitewater Tourism Award is presented to the business or organization that creates a welcoming and exciting experience for travelers and guests to enjoy during their visit to Whitewater.
This year’s recipient brings visitors from all over the country to Whitewater to enjoy the many talents and successes of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater athletes. The excitement generated over the last year’s numerous national tournaments brought an electricity to the community that could be felt by all.
Nominated by the Discover Whitewater Tourism Council for the large impact they have on tourism in Whitewater, the chamber presents the UW-Whitewater Athletic Department with this award.
For more information about this event or anything chamber-related, contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
