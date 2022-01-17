WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce announces that it is celebrating its 80th Anniversary in 2022.
The chamber, incorporated in March of 1942, is an organization dedicated to helping Whitewater area businesses and the community thrive.
After two years of postponed, canceled and abbreviated events and activities, the chamber is hopeful to make 2022 a year of celebration and community. Members are kicking off the year with Conversations & Cocoa on Monday, Jan. 31.
The chamber is inviting its partners, local business owners and staff, and residents to stop into the Discover Whitewater offices in downtown Whitewater between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. that day to take a mid-winter break and chat about the community.
Visitors to the office on Jan. 31 also can participate in the chamber’s “Love Local” February campaign by filling out a love letter heart for their favorite local business/organization. The chamber will deliver these “love letters” on Valentine’s Day.
In April the Whitewater Chamber will be hosting its Annual Awards & Celebration Dinner and commemorating 80 years of serving businesses and the community. Details about this event will be released in February along with invitations and registration materials.
Current, former and prospective chamber members are encouraged to attend and help celebrate this milestone anniversary.
The chamber also invites the community to share any photos, documents or mementos they might have regarding the chamber’s activities over the past eight decades for a timeline project. Items can be dropped off in the Discover Whitewater offices at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Whitewater or emailed to info@whitewaterchamber.com.
For more information about chamber events or anything chamber-related, visit whitewaterchamber.com/, follow the organization on Facebook or contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
