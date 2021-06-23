WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Member Meeting and Awards Presentation virtually April 29 at 6 p.m.
During the event members reviewed the chamber’s activities and initiatives of 2020, shared the State of the Chamber with attendees, communicated its post-pandemic vision and focus, and recognized some individuals and businesses for their efforts to keep Whitewater moving forward over the past year.
The following five deserving recipients were presented with an award.
Honored with the 2020 Good Neighbor Award was Terrie Parenteau and the First United Methodist free meal program.
This award was presented to an individual in the community who is an outstanding citizen that represents Whitewater at its very best. Terrie was nominated by Kim Brotz of First Citizens State Bank to recognize the wonderful way she supports the community.
Honored with the 2020 Lifetime Impact Award was Seniors in the Park and its dedicated director Deb Weberpal. This award was presented to an organization that has been part of the community for more than 20 years and positively impacts the community’s development and growth.
Deb and Seniors in the Park were nominated by local resident Carol Holford who says that Deb and the team who staff the senior center regularly go above and beyond to keep local seniors connected and engaged to the community, each other and their families.
Honored with the 2020 Service Excellence Award was PremierBank. This award was presented to the business that demonstrated hometown hospitality by delivering excellent customer service and care to their customers.
Rochelle Mitchell, the nominator, pointed out that PremierBank took service to the next level during the pandemic environment by regularly meeting the needs of its customers no matter the challenge. Their success in awarding more than $20 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds ensured that over 250 small businesses could continue operation, and take care of their employees and families.
Honored with the 2020 Pandemic Pro Award was The Black Sheep. This award was presented to the business that made the most of the many opportunities to “pivot” their business practices and remain open for the community.
Elena Schleusner, of The Sweet Spot, nominated Tyler and the team at The Black Sheep for going the extra mile over the last year. Tyler’s team was able to leverage their relationship with local farmers to help provide free meals to local families, found ways to bring his food to loyal customers by launching a food truck, and maintained his usual enthusiasm for the community despite all the unforeseen challenges.
Honored with the Discover Whitewater Tourism Award was the Second Salem Brewing Company. This award was presented to the business that created a welcoming and innovative experience for travelers and guests to enjoy during their visit to Whitewater.
Elena Schleusner, of The Sweet Spot, nominated Second Salem for its creativity and quality, reminding her of a big city brewery. During a pandemic year, attracting visitors was challenging but Second Salem’s weekly beer releases and outdoor seating kept their fans loyal and even created some new ones.
The Whitewater Area Chamber is grateful to be part of such a caring, generous and vibrant community. The organization looks forward to seeing what 2021 brings.
For more information about this event or anything Chamber related, contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
