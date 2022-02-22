WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in March of 1942 and is dedicated to helping Whitewater area businesses and the community thrive.

This year, the organization is celebrating its 80th anniversary and announces it is seeking nominations from its partners and the community for the annual awards.

Each year the chamber recognizes the work, commitment and engagement of businesses, organizations and individuals in the Whitewater community with awards and accolades during the annual dinner and celebration. The chamber bestows honors through the Good Neighbor Award, Service Excellence Award, Lifetime Impact Award, Community Spirit Award, and Discover Whitewater Tourism Award.

The chamber is encouraging community members to submit nominations for these awards as community members often have the best opportunity to witness the excellence of those they nominate.

To submit a nomination Whitewater community members can use this google form, https://forms.gle/hVxypiC2jAMJVyRL7. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 28.

On April 21, the Whitewater Chamber will be hosting its Annual Awards & Celebration Dinner to commemorate 80 years of serving businesses and the community.

To help create a visual timeline display of the history of the chamber, members are inviting the community to share any photos, documents or mementos they might have regarding the chamber’s activities over the past eight decades. Items can be dropped off in the Discover Whitewater offices at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Whitewater or emailed to info@whitewaterchamber.com.

For more information about chamber events or anything chamber-related, visit whitewaterchamber.com, follow the organization on Facebook or contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.

