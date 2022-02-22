WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in March of 1942 and is dedicated to helping Whitewater area businesses and the community thrive.
This year, the organization is celebrating its 80th anniversary and announces it is seeking nominations from its partners and the community for the annual awards.
Each year the chamber recognizes the work, commitment and engagement of businesses, organizations and individuals in the Whitewater community with awards and accolades during the annual dinner and celebration. The chamber bestows honors through the Good Neighbor Award, Service Excellence Award, Lifetime Impact Award, Community Spirit Award, and Discover Whitewater Tourism Award.
The chamber is encouraging community members to submit nominations for these awards as community members often have the best opportunity to witness the excellence of those they nominate.
On April 21, the Whitewater Chamber will be hosting its Annual Awards & Celebration Dinner to commemorate 80 years of serving businesses and the community.
To help create a visual timeline display of the history of the chamber, members are inviting the community to share any photos, documents or mementos they might have regarding the chamber’s activities over the past eight decades. Items can be dropped off in the Discover Whitewater offices at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Whitewater or emailed to info@whitewaterchamber.com.
For more information about chamber events or anything chamber-related, visit whitewaterchamber.com, follow the organization on Facebook or contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.