WHITEWATER — After a one-year hiatus, the Whitewater Chamber once again is sponsoring its Annual Ghoul’s Night Out event on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Businesses along Main Street, from the west side to the east side, will be hosting activities and handing out Halloween treats to all the children of Whitewater as they usher in the Halloween weekend. There will be spooky stories at The Book Teller, scarecrow-stuffing and bags hosted by the Whitewater 4-H, a bounce house at Winchester True Value, and so much more.
For those families still wishing for socially distanced activities, the chamber will be hosting its Halloween symbol scavenger hunt again this year. Many businesses in Whitewater are “hiding” a symbol at their location, and if you find at least 10 of them you can turn your form in to the Chamber office on Oct. 28 to pick up a treat and be entered into a drawing for a prize.
New this year is a Trunk-or-Treat event being held in the parking lot of the Whitewater Cinemas. Businesses, organizations and families in Whitewater have been invited to participate, and organizers are hoping for a great turnout of decorated trunks handing out treats.
The Whitewater Police Department will be sharing some treats from one of its cruisers. If interested in participating, contact the Chamber to get on the list of treat trunks.
All the spooky details of Ghoul’s Night Out can be found by visiting the Chamber’s events calendar.
For more information about this event or anything Chamber related, contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
