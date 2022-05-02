Ribbon-cutting
ABOVE: Pictured here at the Live Life Spiritual, LLC ribbon-cutting ceremony are, from left to right: Front row — Karen McCulloch, chamber board member with The Book Teller; Penny Ardelt, chamber ambassador from First Citizens State Bank; Denise Maple’s mother, Trudy; Denise Maple, owner; Kellie Carper, chamber executive director; Nicole Caine, chamber board member with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; and Cathy Anderson, Whitewater CDA director and chamber board member.

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new member business Live Life Spiritual Direction, LLC to the business community in Whitewater.

Owner, Denise Maple is a holistic business coach, spiritual counselor and Reiki practitioner. The mission of her business is to provide tools to growth-seekers and business owners that help guide her clients to uncover and overcome limiting beliefs, and to remember and experience their deepest desires.

She offers heart-centered guidance through business coaching, life empowerment and Reiki to help clients live their lives to the fullest. Interested parties will find Maple offering workshops on meditation in addition to individual coaching and counseling sessions and Reiki sessions.

Detailed information about her services and offerings can be found at https://livelifespiritual.com/.

The Chamber and its ambassadors welcomed Denise and her new business with an official ribbon-cutting on April 28. The calm energy and growth mindset that Maple brings to the Whitewater community is wonderful.

The office is located at 202 E. Main St., just outside of the downtown area. The schedule for her services and workshops varies; contacting her for an appointment is the best way to take advantage of all she offers.

For additional information about the newest Whitewater Area Chamber member and learn what it all is about, visit https://livelifespiritual.com/ or stop by to say hi and get to know Denise yourself!

