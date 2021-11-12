ABOVE: Pictured here at the ReVamp Nutrition ribbon-cutting are, from left to right — Kellie Carper, Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce executive director; Penny Ardelt, Chamber Ambassador, from First Citizens State Bank; Jerrica Newby, owner of ReVamp Nutrition; a staff member, ReVamp Nutrition; Lisa Dawsey, Chamber Board president; Kim Brotz, Chamber Board member from First Citizens State Bank; and Karen McCulloch, Chamber Board member from The Book Teller.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a new member business, ReVamp Nutrition, to the business community in Whitewater.
ReVamp Nutrition is a new smoothie and juice bar providing healthy and tasty meal options for Whitewater residents.
“We’re thrilled to welcome ReVamp Nutrition to our community and as a new member of the Chamber,” said Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kellie Carper. “The store is beautiful and welcoming, and is just what we need to help our get downtown re-energized after the challenges of the last year and a half.”
The Chamber and its ambassadors welcomed owner Jerrica Newby and her staff with an official ribbon-cutting on Nov. 8. The business held its official grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 6, and the owner, Jerrica Newby, expressed that she “is excited to meet more of the community as we navigate the challenges and rewards of starting a new business.”
“ReVamp Nutrition looks forward to partnering with the Whitewater Chamber and strengthening our relationship with the Whitewater community” Newby added. “We invite the community to come and enjoy the healthy drinks and snacks we are crafting. We are looking forward to meeting you!”
ReVamp Nutrition is located downtown Whitewater at 133 W. Center St., Suite C. It is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For additional information about the newest Chamber member, contact owner Jerrica Newby at jnewby254@gmail.com or stop by.
