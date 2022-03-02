ABOVE: Pictured here at the State Farm ribbon-cutting are, from left to right: Front — Karen McCulloch, Chamber Board member from The Book Teller; Katie Grady, Chamber Board member with Culver's; Kellie Carper, Chamber executive director; Jennifer Visser, owner; Hannah Delaney, State Farm team member; Kristina Koslosky, Chamber Board member with Kreative Solutions; and Lisa Dawsey, Chamber Board president. Back — Kristy Walsh, Chamber Ambassador from PremierBank; Kim Brotz, Chamber Board member with First Citizens State Bank; and Jericca Newby, Chamber Ambassador from Revamp Nutrition.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member business and Gold Sponsor, Jennifer Visser’s State Farm office, to the local business community.
Owner, Jennifer Visser officially opened her office on Main Street in downtown Whitewater in early January. She is a long-time Wisconsin resident, but new to the Whitewater area, having moved her family to town in hopes of becoming a strong community supporter and helping the residents of Whitewater protect all that matters to them through her insurance and financial services.
Her mission is “To create an unprecedented experience for our State Farm customers by offering comprehensive products and an outstanding customer service focus.”
Visser and her team member, Hannah Delaney, are looking forward to meeting the community, and supporting the growth and safety of everyone.
The chamber and its ambassadors welcomed Visser and her team with an official ribbon-cutting on March 2. The chamber office is located downtown Whitewater at 162 W. Main St., Ste F. It is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with weekend/evening hours available by appointment.
For additional information about the newest Whitewater Area Chamber member and learn what the business is all about, visit https://bit.ly/35n0lZm, or stop by to say "Hi" and get to know Visser and her team.
