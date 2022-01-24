ABOVE: Pictured here at SteveO’s ribbon-cutting are, from left to right — Kim Brotz, Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce Board member from First Citizens State Bank; Kristina Koslosky, chamber board member with Kreative Solutions; Kellie Carper, chamber executive director; Steve Fairchild, owner; Steve’s sister, Lisa Dawsey, chamber board president; and Penny Ardelt, chamber ambassador from FCSB.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new member business, StevO’s Flip Flops & Tank Tops, to the Whitewater business community.
Steve Fairchild, the owner, purchased what once was Denny K’s this past summer. He has spent the fall and early winter making the space his, and bringing his own flair to the Whitewater pub and bar scene. He brings a casual, fun and friendly vibe, and hopes to be a local favorite for residents and college students alike.
He already has hosted numerous football celebrations for the UW-Whitewater Warhawks. He also is committed to being a big part of the community, evidenced by the free Thanksgiving meal he offered community members in need this past November.
The chamber and its ambassadors welcomed owner Fairchild with an official ribbon-cutting on Jan. 14. While the business officially has been operating since late last summer, it just recently became a chamber member.
Fairchild has expressed that he “is excited to be part of Whitewater’s business community and providing a place locals can feel at home.”
StevO’s is located downtown Whitewater at 156 W. Whitewater St. It is open every day by 11 a.m. for lunch and has lots of televisions to watch all your favorite sports.
For additional information about StevO's, contact Fairchild at steveofairchild@hotmail.com or stop by to say hi, have a drink, and get to know him yourself.
