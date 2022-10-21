WHITEWATER—The City of Whitewater Common Council has announced three finalists for the position of city manager.
They are James Palenick, David R. Porter and John S. Weidl.
Interviews for the three candidates will take place today and a community reception for the finalists will also be held today at the City of Whitewater Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater St., from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the first floor Community Room. The event is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend.
The common council will also hold other interviews with the candidates and deliberate on Saturday.
Palenick is the former city manager for Middletown, Ohio, where he lives. He has more than 34 years of experience in local government. Porter is the village administrator of Winneconne and lives there. Weidl is the interim city manager of Whitewater and is a supervisor for the Town of Lafayette. He lives in Elkhorn.
James PalenickIn addition to his service in Middletown, Palenick was city administrator in Racine and director economic and business development in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was interim and town manager in the Town of Dallas, North Carolina and city manager for Gastonia, North Carolina.
Palenick was city manager for Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Bay City, Michigan; Dowagiac, Michigan and was village manager in Dexter, Michigan.
He graduated with honors from Western Michigan University with an MPA degree, was Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in public administration from Western Michigan and an AAS degree from Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
David PorterPorter has been management analyst and interim human resources manager for the Town of Wayland, Massachusetts. He is co-founder, and consultant to, Trisector Advisors in Brookline, Massachusetts.
He has served as senior researcher for the Center for Public Leadership in Cambridge, Massachusetts; program manager for EDX, Inc. in Cambridge; advisor and project manager for The Readiness Project in Washington D.C.; legal assistant for Sidley Austin Brown & Wood LLP in Washington D.C.; and consultant for Bancroft Associates, PLLC, in Washington.
He graduated Cum Laude from Harvard College with an artium baccalaureus in history with a certificate in Latin American studies and a citation in Spanish language. He holds a master’s of public policy degree from Harvard Kennedy School.
John WeidlWeidl has previously held the position of village administrator/director of economic development in Mukwonago. He has been city administrator/clerk/treasurer and director of public works in Princeton. He worked in the office of the administrator for in Lake Zurich, Illinois. He has been a leadership counselor for the Edward YMCA Camp in East Troy and a team leader, customer service director and database manager for the U.S. Air Force.
Weidl is a decorated United States Air Force combat veteran, with tours of duty in Europe and Middle East, including joint combat service with the United States Army. He holds a master’s of public administration degree and bachelor of arts in political science/European history from Northern Illinois University.
