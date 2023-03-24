WHITEWATER – Common Council President, Lisa Dawsey Smith, and Whitewater City Manager, John Weidl, invite the community to a Meet and Greet event on Wednesday, April 5 from 1-3 p.m.

The Meet and Greet event will be held at the Municipal Building, on the 2nd floor, in the Cravath Lakefront Conference Room. Coffee and cookies will be served. First come, first served.

