WHITEWATER – Common Council President, Lisa Dawsey Smith, and Whitewater City Manager, John Weidl, invite the community to a Meet and Greet event on Wednesday, April 5 from 1-3 p.m.
The Meet and Greet event will be held at the Municipal Building, on the 2nd floor, in the Cravath Lakefront Conference Room. Coffee and cookies will be served. First come, first served.
The April Meet and Greet will also include the Chief of Police, Daniel A. Meyer and Officer Saul Valadez. From 1-2 p.m., Common Council Member and Community Development Authority Vice Chair James Allen will be available.
“Over the next several months and into next year, the Common Council President and I look forward to introducing the community to individual council members and department heads as well as showcasing their unique contributions to our City," John Weidl wrote in a media release. "At the same time, we hope to provide an opportunity for individuals to get to know more about the City employees, ask questions, and make suggestions."
Staff will be present that can speak both Spanish and English. All citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend.
"We need to build a bridge between the conversions we have around the kitchen table and the conversations amongst our community leaders," Common Council President Lisa Dawsey Smith wrote in the release. "This series of open forums enables us to build community dialogue."
