WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Development Authority currently has a vacant seat for interested community members to apply.
The Community Development Authority of the City of Whitewater exists to promote housing and community development programs, sustainable development, economic opportunity and increased tax-base, and empowerment of its residents to benefit the entire City of Whitewater.
Meetings are held the fourth Thursday, January through October, and the third Thursday of November and December at 5:30 p.m. The committee reviews: Grants for qualifying startup businesses; industrial development loans for manufacturing businesses; commercial enterprise loans for retail and service businesses • Micro-Loan Program has a maximum loan amount of $15,000 • Façade Loan Program for exterior improvements to commercial buildings • Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for development in designated districts in the city • A no interest housing repair and rehabilitation loan program To learn more about the committee or Economic Development department, contact Cathy Anderson, Economic Development Director at (262) 473-0148 or CAnderson@whitewater-wi.gov. Interested in this committee or learning about the vacancy of other committees, visit https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/275/Apply-for-Boards-Commissions.
The City of Whitewater provides efficient and high-quality services which support living, learning, playing and working in an exceptional community. Visit www.whitewater-wi.gov for community information and updates.
