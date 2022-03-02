WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Foundation now is accepting applications for Spring Community Action Grants.

Grants will be awarded to local non-profit organizations actively working to support the greater Whitewater community.

Qualified projects should be intended for educational, cultural, charitable or benevolent purposes that will benefit and improve the greater Whitewater community.

Projects are expected to be accomplished within a specific period of time (generally not more than one year) and should be creative, innovative and address community needs.

The foundation looks forward to working with leaders who are striving to make the community a greater place to live, work and learn.

Interested organizations can find more information and fill out an application at WCFGrantApplication.pdf. The deadline for submitting applications is April 30.

