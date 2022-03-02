Whitewater Community Foundation accepting applications for Community Action Grants Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Foundation now is accepting applications for Spring Community Action Grants.Grants will be awarded to local non-profit organizations actively working to support the greater Whitewater community.Qualified projects should be intended for educational, cultural, charitable or benevolent purposes that will benefit and improve the greater Whitewater community.Projects are expected to be accomplished within a specific period of time (generally not more than one year) and should be creative, innovative and address community needs.The foundation looks forward to working with leaders who are striving to make the community a greater place to live, work and learn.Interested organizations can find more information and fill out an application at WCFGrantApplication.pdf. The deadline for submitting applications is April 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
