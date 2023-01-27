Whitewater could hike water rates for residents by 30%
Jan. 30 is the last day for public comment on a potential water rate increase in Whitewater.

 Nicole Eithun

The total increase in water revenues requested by the Whitewater Municipal Water Utility is $687,376 which will result in an estimated overall rate increase of 30.07 percent over the water utility’s present revenues, utility officials say.

