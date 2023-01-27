Whitewater could hike water rates for residents by 30%

Jan. 30 is the last day for public comment on a potential water rate increase in Whitewater.
The total increase in water revenues requested by the Whitewater Municipal Water Utility is $687,376 which will result in an estimated overall rate increase of 30.07 percent over the water utility’s present revenues, utility officials say.
If the request is granted by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, the water bill for an average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 3,000 gallons of water per quarter will increase from $24.55 to $31.82, or 30%.
The increase is necessary due to a 26.25 percent increase in gross plant investment and a 22.97 percent increase in operating expenses since the last water rate case was completed in 2020, according to documents filed with the PSC.
The increase has drawn one written public comment so far, PSC documents show. At a PSC virtual hearing on Thursday, one person spoke up.
Rebecca Jones, of Whitewater, submitted a written public comment to the PSC on Jan. 5..
“We cannot afford a 30% increase in water costs,” Jones wrote. We have already seen an increase in our total bill that has brought our monthly payments from around $60 about 8 years ago to
current prices $120 a month. There are a lot of low income individuals in this community and we cannot take this hit.”
A web comment can be made by going to the Commission’s website at http://psc.wi.gov, and then clicking on “File a Comment.” On the next page select the “File a comment” link that appears for docket number 6520-WR-106. The last day to submit a public comment is Monday.
“All information will be gathered, and ultimately a decision will be made,” said PSC Division of Water Utility Regulation & Analysis Administrator Beth Bier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.