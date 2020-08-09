WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Common Council is seeking applicants for the Aldermanic District 5 seat.
McKinley Palmer has announced that as a result of an impending move outside the district, his last meeting will be on Sept. 1.
Applications to fill the seat, which represents all residents who live in the Jefferson County portion of the city, will be accepted until Sept. 10. The successful applicant will serve from Sept. 15 until April 20, 2021, at which time the council member elected at the April 6, 2021, election will take office.
The person appointed to this interim position may choose to run for a two-year term in that election.
Council members are paid $300 per month.
In addition to preparation for and participation in two regular monthly council meetings, members are also appointed to serve on other city committees.
Residents of the district who might be interested are encouraged to contact City Clerk Michele Smith at msmith@whitewater-wi.gov or (262) 473-0102.
