The City of Whitewater — Department of Public Works will collect bagged leaves and yard waste the:
• Week of April 3 — April 6
• Week of April 10 — April 14
Dates may be subject to change in the event the city experiences accumulating snow.
Participants are asked to place bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, April 1, (for collection beginning on April 3) and April 8, (for collection beginning on April 10). All bags must be brought to the curb by 7 a.m., on Thursday, April 13, for collection by City staff.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in 30 gallon or smaller biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only. Yard waste will not be collected if not properly bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags, according to a media release.
The City offers Bio-Bags, at the Finance Department window, in the fall only.
Residents may also use the compost site to dispose of bagged leaves and yard waste. The compost site will on open on Saturdays starting April 1, from 8 — 2 p.m. and Wednesdays, starting on April 5, from 3 — 7 p.m. The City will provide a loader for loading chips and compost beginning Saturday, April 1. This loader will be available on the first Saturday of each month until the site closes for the season.
Residents requesting brush collection should call 473-0560 to make an appointment for pick up on Tuesdays.
