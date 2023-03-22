WHITEWATER — Kristin Fish-Peterson, a consultant assisting the City as it recruits a new Community Development Authority director, has drafted a potential affordable housing policy to help the City develop single-family housing to the community using $1.9 million of existing funds allocated for this purpose.
These funds are broken into three buckets: mortgage assistance for qualifying home buyers, development incentive to produce single family homes, and additional funding into the authority’s program to rehabilitate single-family housing, City Manager John Weidl wrote in an email to the Daily Union.
In the coming days there will be efforts to share the draft and solicit feedback through a public input process, he said.
The Draft Policy has already been presented to the Community Development Authority and will be presented to City Council in the future, according to Weidl. The full draft policy will be posted online, a public open house will be hosted and a direct outreach to contractors and developers will also happen in the future. Many steps will be taken for public input before the City Council provides final approval.
The purpose of the Affordable Housing Fund, written in the draft, is to assist home buyers and developers by addressing the lack of housing stock available in the City of Whitewater, especially for low-income residents.
Some measures are designed to help home buyers in acquiring homes. Others are intended to partially fund the construction of new housing units.
Affordable housing fundingFunding will become available at intervals as Tax Increment Districts, the actual physical area (whole parcels) designated for improvements using tax incremental financing, close and one-year extensions are approved by the City Council by resolution.
Up to $500,000 will be set aside initially for down payment assistance to home buyers who are income-qualified, earning 80% or less of the County Median Income.
According to energyandhousing.wi.gov, in June of 2022 the 80% County Median Income for a single household home in Jefferson County was $4,113 and for Walworth County it was $4,108.
In addition, income qualified home buyers could receive a 0% interest loan for up to $25,000 to be put toward the down payment on a home. Loan payments would be deferred until the borrowers sell the home at a point in the future, according to the draft.
Down payment Assistance for HomebuyersIn order to apply, applicants must have combined household income of 80% or less than
County Median Household Income. Buyers must be prequalified by a bank for housing with consideration for the down payment assistance and buyers must have an accepted offer to purchase contingent on financing.
In order to apply home buyers must meet with the Neighborhood Services Office with an accepted offer, to determine eligibility. Staff will review the application for eligibility and against the criteria outlined in this policy and staff reports will internally review applications for authorities to approve.
Potential applicants can complete the Affordable Housing Fund application.
AffordabilityThe maximum program mortgage payments will not exceed 30% of the household’s gross income. Buyers must be qualified upon initial offer to purchase the unit by a developer or realtor.
More information on this affordable housing policy will be released when it is available, according to Weidl.
Stated above is information only targeted towards potential homebuyers. The draft information also includes specifics for developers. More information targeted towards potential developers will be provided in the near future on the City’s efforts to inform the public through social media and a public open house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.