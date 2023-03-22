WHITEWATER — Kristin Fish-Peterson, a consultant assisting the City as it recruits a new Community Development Authority director, has drafted a potential affordable housing policy to help the City develop single-family housing to the community using $1.9 million of existing funds allocated for this purpose.

These funds are broken into three buckets: mortgage assistance for qualifying home buyers, development incentive to produce single family homes, and additional funding into the authority’s program to rehabilitate single-family housing, City Manager John Weidl wrote in an email to the Daily Union.

