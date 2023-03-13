Whitewater FFA members in yellow, left to right: Armando Villareal-Rivera, Eloise Rohloff, Grace Foucault, Emily Schmidt, Emily O’Donnell, Halee Peters, Jarvis Porcaro, Connor Friend, Sterling Truesdale, Aaron Porras, and Jayden Sontag. Staff and Community members in orange, left to right: Jason Bleck, Sam Averill, Jill Rausch, Paul Majors, Scott Kowalski, John Schimming, Crystal Gill, John Lane, Chelsea Luebke, Amy Houwers and Brad Gefvert.
Whitewater FFA members in yellow, left to right: Armando Villareal-Rivera, Eloise Rohloff, Grace Foucault, Emily Schmidt, Emily O’Donnell, Halee Peters, Jarvis Porcaro, Connor Friend, Sterling Truesdale, Aaron Porras, and Jayden Sontag. Staff and Community members in orange, left to right: Jason Bleck, Sam Averill, Jill Rausch, Paul Majors, Scott Kowalski, John Schimming, Crystal Gill, John Lane, Chelsea Luebke, Amy Houwers and Brad Gefvert.
WHITEWATER — Over 600 community members filled Whitewater High School’s gymnasium for a basketball game Thursday evening.
Not just any game of basketball: donkey basketball.
Whitewater FFA students played against WUSD staff for the first game. During the second game, Elkhorn FFA students played against Milton FFA students.
Some donkeys were more cooperative than others. One donkey laid down on the floor in the beginning of a game. Another would not stop kicking its rider. Other mounts stood still and looked pretty.
“We’ve had tremendous turnout, the Whitewater FFA is donating half of the proceeds we make tonight to honor two families that have had difficulties in our community: the Leo Ortiz family and the Ricky Lopez-Navejas families,” said FFA Advisor Paul Majors.
The Whitewater FFA will donate $1,000 checks to each of those families, he said.
Banco Insurance, Culvers of Whitewater, Heussner Show Cattle, Coburn Co and Triebold Implement sponsored the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.