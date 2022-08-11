After investigation, the City of Whitewater has confirmed that no Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found in the water supply.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting a statewide investigation into the occurrence of PFAS in drinking water at select municipal drinking water suppliers in WI during 2022.
The City of Whitewater Water Utility voluntarily took part in this investigation by sampling its drinking water for PFAS. The City of Whitewater Water Utility decided to sample for PFAS to proactively assess the potential impacts of PFAS in the drinking water so it could quickly take steps to protect the health of customers.
PFAS have been found in some drinking water supplies where PFAS releases have occurred in the environment. These substances can be found in firefighting foams, stain repellants, nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, food wrappers, and are used in many industrial processes. They do not break down in the environment and move easily into water.
These so-called forever chemicals have been found across the nation and can lead to health problems, including cancer, thyroid disease and reproductive issues.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has made health-based advisory level recommendations for 12 individual PFAS compounds and a combined value for six additional compounds.
The City of Whitewater Water Utility’s drinking water was tested as a part of this sampling project. The test results, which can be found on the WI DNR PFAS Sampling Project Page located at https://dnr.wi.gov/dwsviewer/, show that PFAS compounds were NOT detected.
