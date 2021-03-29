WHITEWATER — For persons who, because of cost, have hesitated to join the Whitewater Grocery Co., a cooperatively-owned grocery store start-up, a donor-funded opportunity is available to become a full member for $25.
In February, an anonymous owner donated $500 — raising the balance of the sponsorship fund and making it possible for eight individuals and 10 students to become full owners. This new ownership option includes all the same rights and responsibilities as any other membership.
“This is a powerful opportunity to bring new members into our community to support a locally-owned grocery store in Whitewater,” board president Katy Wimer said. "This also demonstrates that the GroCo is an inclusive organization.
"While there are a number of ways for people to join the GroCo, this option may be more viable for some," she added. "We are also excited to make this offer to students, who are an important part of the Whitewater community.
“It is our hope that other donors will help support this effort so that we can make this offer to even more new owners," Wimer said. "It’s easy to do by just going to our website.”
Whitewater Grocery Co. has 723 member-owners and is preparing for the next stages of development which include a capital campaign and leasing a location.
“We’re excited that we’re getting closer all the time to launching our capital campaign and finalizing decisions about the best location for the GroCo,” Wimer concluded.
Anyone can sign up to be an owner, a special access owner or a special access sponsor on the Whitewater Grocery Co. website at www.whitewatergrocery.co/ownership
For more information or questions, contact the co-op at contact@whitewatergrocery.com
