More Information

The thanks you's mentioned below are thank you's sent out to staff by the WUSD on Tuesday.

Thank you to Ricky’s family for having the intuition to know that this is what our school community needed.

Thank you to our community for your generosity.

Thank you to the students who helped to set up a beautiful memorial for Ricky.

Thank you to our coaches for ensuring our students were supported and could honor Ricky’s memory yesterday.

Thank you to Aropa Designs for printing the amazing #24 T-shirts.

Thank you to our counseling and pupil services staff that gave of themselves tirelessly to assure our students and staff were ok.

Thank you to our staff for supervising and supporting while also grieving.

Thank you to the administrative team who worked tirelessly to support everyone.

Thank you to Evansville for your understanding and sportsmanship.