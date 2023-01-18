WHITEWATER — Starting next school year, Whitewater High School students will be able to get a jump start on earning college credits through a new series of transcripted courses available through Gateway Technical College.
The partnership will allow students to take college-level classes on early childhood education, introduction to business, software academy, advanced automotive care, and enterprise manufacturing. The courses were approved at the WUSD School Board meeting on Dec. 19.
On Jan. 25, Gateway will be holding a virtual informational night from 6 — 7 p.m. Click the following links to view more information and register for the event: English/Spanish.
“We are thrilled to engage in this partnership with Gateway Technical College and give our students the opportunity to earn both high school and college credit without leaving Whitewater High School,” Superintendent Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty, said. “These programs will help students reduce the cost of their college education and give them the skills necessary to enter high-demand jobs shortly after graduation.”
Through the one-semester Foundations of Early Childhood, students explore key concepts in child guidance, discipline, lesson planning, and fostering creativity. They also hear from guest speakers and observe children in a daycare setting.
Intro to Business introduces students to various business topics and other high school business course offerings, such as Accounting, Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, and Sales & Marketing. In Software Academy students will have the opportunity to earn the Microsoft Office Specialist certification, which is globally recognized for demonstrating Microsoft Office skills and meeting the workplace demand for qualified employees.
Also available is Health, Safety, and Nutrition, another early childhood-focused course that includes various training sessions that allow students to become state certified as assistant childcare teachers.
Advanced Auto is a full-year course that familiarizes students with the various systems of motor vehicles and includes ASC certifications for students who want to pursue automotive-related careers.
The one-semester Manufacturing Enterprise class enables students to research, design, build, market and sell products, with the ultimate goal of making a profit. This includes quoting jobs, ordering materials, building products, quality control, and marketing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.