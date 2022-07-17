The City of Whitewater is enlisting the help of a recruitment firm as the city looks to replace the outgoing city manager in the coming month.
Current city manager Cameron Clapper’s final day is Aug. 12, as he prepares to start a new role as Dodge County administrator beginning Aug. 22. Whitewater held a special common council meeting on July 12 to consider third-party firms to assist in recruiting his replacement.
Clapper presented two options in the meeting materials. GovHR and Public Administration Associates are both firms that professionally recruit city managers and department directors.
After a short discussion, the council unanimously voted in favor of GovHR over PAA, at a cost of $23,500 over 14 weeks. PAA’s proposed cost for the recruitment process was $14,800, but the council members chose GovHR because its proposal was more detailed and involved a stronger candidate evaluation process, councilwoman Jill Gerber said.
“I personally am leaning toward the GovHR firm. I know it’s more expensive, but I do like the candidate evaluation process,” Gerber said. “It looks like they’re doing a lot more interviewing and screening, social media checks and processes like that before it gets to the final interview.”
Now that the city council has agreed to hire GovHR, Clapper now must designate a staff person to begin working with the consultant on the interim manager selection process, including coordination of any special meetings for the common council, according to the meeting materials.
GovHR is headquartered out of Northbrook, Illinois, and has a background recruiting for communities across 41 states. This includes recent work in nearby Wisconsin communities such as Cottage Grove, where GovHR assisted in hiring a new deputy director of public works.
GovHR’s proposal submitted to the council said the firm’s recruitment process will take approximately 175 hours to conduct across six phases. These six phases include a position assessment, advertising and outreach to recruited candidates, candidate evaluation and screening, a presentation of the recommended candidates, the interview process and background screening, and finally the appointment of a candidate.
Since the recruitment process will span past Clapper’s final workday in August, GovHR also said it can provide an interim city manager to Whitewater until a replacement is selected, although it’s unclear at this point who the candidate would be or if Whitewater will opt for an interim manager appointed by GovHR.
