WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Historical Society begins its 2019-20 season of meetings and programs with a look at Whitewater’s Downtown — then and now.
Carol Cartwright of the historical society will present a program showing photographs of selected downtown buildings that are seen both in historic and modern views.
The meeting and program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 at the Cravath Lakefront Community Building on Whitewater Street.
This program is a continuation of a look at the historic photographs in the Whitewater Historical Society’s collections, and how they can be interpreted and used by the public. The historical society currently is reorganizing and digitizing all of its historic photographs at the depot museum and preparing an index for ease of use.
The depot museum’s 2019-20 temporary exhibit is a selection of the society’s historic photographs and can be viewed at the museum on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.; and Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. during the City Market.
September’s program will concentrate on Whitewater’s downtown with a special emphasis on the location of historic grocery stores. This will tie in with the society’s November program, “Whitewater Recollects,” which will focus on recollections of small grocery stores in downtown Whitewater.
The Whitewater Historical Society holds meetings and programs quarterly except for the summer. This year, the society’s meetings and programs will be held on Sept. 15, Nov. 17, Jan. 20 and May 17.
In March, the society presents its annual “Whitewater Collects” antiques and collectibles show.
