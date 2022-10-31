Goodies
John Weidl handed out treats to Reaghan (left) inside the Engagement Center for the booth of City of Whitewater. 

 Nicole Eithun

The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Ghouls Night Out Thursday night. 

Businesses along Main Street, from the west side to the east side, participated by handing out Halloween treats and providing activities for children and families of Whitewater. 

