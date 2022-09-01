Whitewater hosts Recycling Electronics Event Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works is offering to recycle old electronic devices for a low cost.They are hosting an electronics recycling event on Sep. 17 at Lot B from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lot B is located across from Train Depot and Cravath Lakefront. Only cash and checks will be allowed.Recycling TV’s will cost $20. Recycling old tube CRT computer monitors will cost $10. Recycling microwaves will cost $5. Recycling exercise equipment will cost $5.They will also accept computers, laptops, monitors, printers, circuit boards, servers, modems, scanners, hard drives, cables, keyboards, mice, UPS backup batteries, cell phone batteries, power cords/wires, metal, stereos, VCR’s, DVD’s, power tools, gaming systems, cameras, and telephones.Items not accepted are household batteries and light bulbs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
