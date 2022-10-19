Whitewater Kiwanis is hosting poinsettia fundraiser. 

The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is selling red poinsettia plants, in 6-inch pots with plants for $15 and 8-inch pots with plants for $30. The poinsettias will be available for distribution after Nov. 18.
Anyone interested in ordering the plants should contact Jerry Grant at 262-473-2214 or any Kiwanian. Plants can be picked up starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Wisconsin Dairy Supply on 440 W. Ann St. in Whitewater.
Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor said, “we are delighted to be able to sell poinsettias this year, with the funds helping children in our community and the world as well as brightening your holidays.”
Whitewater Kiwanis is a group of dedicated volunteers who help both children of the Whitewater community and the world. Over the past five years the club raised funds to make possible the recent installation of the city's first piece of inclusive playground equipment, a We-Go-Round, in Starin Park. Annual donations are also made to provide shoes and winter clothes for students, as well as support for organizations such as the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, The Community Space, and the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club.
If you have an interest in helping youth in Whitewater, you can check out Whitewater Kiwanis on Facebook and join our Club by contacting Patrick Taylor at Petaylor.law@gmail.com.
