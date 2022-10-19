Poinsettia
Whitewater Kiwanis is hosting poinsettia fundraiser. 

 Contributed

The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is selling red poinsettia plants, in 6-inch pots with plants for $15 and 8-inch pots with plants for $30. The poinsettias will be available for distribution after Nov. 18.

Anyone interested in ordering the plants should contact Jerry Grant at 262-473-2214 or any Kiwanian. Plants can be picked up starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Wisconsin Dairy Supply on 440 W. Ann St. in Whitewater. 

