WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a sit-down, dine-in pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 2, from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or until the pancakes run out).
All are invited to bring their appetites to the Old Armory, 146 W. North St., in downtown Whitewater. No tickets will be sold, and people are invited to make charitable contributions to help the children in the community and the world by donating to Kiwanis.
“We are so excited to see people in person, and enjoy camaraderie and friendship as we feast on the delicious Kiwanis pancakes and Jones sausage,” Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor said. “We welcome donations to help the children of Whitewater and the world.”
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community and the world. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000 with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, Camp Wawbeek, and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page. If interested in joining the club, helping the children and having fun at the same time, contact the club.
