WHITEWATER — Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is seeking sponsors for its Top Dog fundraising contest, which will entail a vote for the photo of a favorite dog between Sept. 10 and Oct. 2.
Dog owners will donate $5 to enter a photo of their pet (showing the dog only — no humans) into the contest. After registration, contestants will encourage their friends and family to vote for their canine companion (votes are $1 each). At the end of the contest, the top seven dogs with the most votes will have the choice of some prizes.
First Citizens State Bank is the major sponsor of this event. The following sponsors contributed prizes: Second Salem Brewing, the Cooper family, Katy Daixon Photography, K-9 Hair Care, Animal Medical Center of Whitewater, and Whitewater Veterinary Hospital.
The following is a list of the current prizes and additional sponsors:
Grand Prize: Second Salem Brewing will work with the winner to have a beer brewed that will display a photo of the dog on the can along with naming the beer.
Additional prizes and sponsors are as follows:
A weekend at the Buckhorn Resort overlooking Hovey Lake in the Hiawatha National Forest, from Ben Cooper and family.
Katy Daixon Photography, photo-shoot for a portrait.
K-9 Hair Care, gift basket of services and gifts.
Animal Medical Center of Whitewater, vaccine or office visit.
Whitewater Veterinary Hospital Office, visit and vaccine gift card.
The Top Dog and owner will ride in the Fourth of July Parade with the Kiwanis.
Anyone who wishes to be a sponsor and donate prizes, as well as share information with their clientele, should contact Rick Halvorson, Kiwanian and chair of the Top Dog contest, at rkhalvor@gmail.com or (414) 581-7405.
Halvorson said, “As a retired vet, I am very enthusiastic about this program that combines our love of our pets with our love of community, and helping the children of Whitewater and the world.”
This contest will support youth activities in the Whitewater community. Those who have an interest in helping youth in Whitewater may check out Whitewater Kiwanis on Facebook and join the Kiwanis by contacting any Kiwanian.
