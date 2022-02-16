WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is selling Easter Lilies this year for $15 and the plants will be available for distribution after April 11 (delivery) and on April 15 (pick up at Wisconsin Dairy Supply, 440 W. Ann St.)
Anyone interested in ordering the plants should contact Jerry Grant at (262) 473-2214 or any Kiwanian.
“We are delighted to be able to sell Easter lilies this year, with the funds helping children in our community and the world,” Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor said. “We have many plants available, and for just $15 a beautiful plant could brighten your spring and the lives of children.”
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community and the world. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, Camp Wawbeek and more.
