WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is selling red poinsettia plants, in six-inch pots, with plants 15 to 18 inches tall, this year for $15, and their beautiful red blossoms will be available for distribution after Dec. 2.
Anyone interested in ordering the plants should contact Jerry Grant at (262) 473-2214 or any Kiwanian.
“We are delighted to be able to sell poinsettias this year, with the funds helping children in our community and the world,” Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor said. “We have 1,000 plants available, and for just $15 a beautiful red poinsettia could brighten your holidays and the lives of children.”
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, with all funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children.
Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including scholarships. Kiwanis helped to build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more.
Additional information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
“We very much welcome and appreciate donations to help us with our mission of changing the world, one child at a time,” said Taylor.
