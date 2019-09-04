WHITEWATER — The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club will be serving pancakes and Jones sausage on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Whitewater High School cafeteria in partnership with the Greater Whitewater Committee’s Discover Whitewater Half Marathon.
Tickets for the breakfast are available at First Citizen's State Bank, PremierBank and the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce. They also can be purchased from any Whitewater Kiwanian.
Tickets for the breakfast are a $5 donation per person in advance and $6 at the Whitewater High School cafeteria the day of the event (with pre-school children free).
Kiwanis provides breakfast tickets for the runners which are included in each runner's registration packet. Kiwanis will have coffee available for runners as they come in to pick up materials on Sept. 22.
Lorrie Koppein, president of the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Half Marathon, and look forward to another great breakfast.”
Sunday, Sept. 22, will feature the Greater Whitewater Committee’s 7th Annual Discover Whitewater Series: Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 5k and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle.
The Greater Whitewater Committee, Inc. (GWC) launched the Inaugural Discover Whitewater Series in 2013. The GWC is an organization made up of local businesses; its goal is to educate, advocate and develop ideas that make Whitewater a destination of choice to visit and live.
More information about the Discover Whitewater Series can be found at http://runwhitewater.com. The pancake breakfast will be served at the high school for anyone in the community who wishes to attend, including event participants and their families, volunteers and community members.
"The runners love the pancake breakfast and the Kiwanis make the entire DWS event so special,” Jeff Knight, executive director of Discover Whitewater, said. “We appreciate everything that the Kiwanis do, not only on race day, but throughout the year."
Sponsors who help make the breakfast possible with donations of products and services include: City of Whitewater Parks and Recreation, PremierBank, First Citizens State Bank, Dalee Water Conditioning, D.L.K. Enterprises Inc., Jessica’s Family Restaurant, Jones Dairy Farm, Milton Propane Inc., Second Salem Brewing Company, Studio 84, Gus’ Pizza, Whitewater Manufacturing and Winchester True Value.
The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Whitewater High School will be served from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to race logistics, attendees will need to use different entrances to get to the breakfast at different times.
From 6:30 to 8 a.m., breakfast attendees can enter the high school property via Elizabeth Street. From 8 to 8:30 a.m., breakfast attendees will need to park on side streets and walk to the high school.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., breakfast attendees can enter the high school property via Indian Mound Parkway to Walworth to the high school west entrance.
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help both the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs. Last year, the club distributed more than $20,000, with over half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including Ferradermis, summer school transportation, shoes for students, Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State, and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the WHS football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean.
In addition, the group donates to Camp Wawbeek, the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more.
Funds are raised through annual Pancake Breakfasts that have been served continuously since the 1950s, the Discover Whitewater Series Half-Marathon Pancake Breakfast since it began, and yearly poinsettia and lily plant sales. More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club meetings are at Jessica’s Family Restaurant on Main Street on the first and third Tuesday mornings from 7 to 8 and evening meeting on the fifth Tuesday of the month with five Tuesdays.
Persons interested in learning more about Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club are welcome to call Lorrie Koppien at (608) 695-6366, Jerry Grant at (262) 473-2214 or Irene Potocki at (262) 374-0826.
