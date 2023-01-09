Four landmarks in Whitewater are at risk, according to the Whitewater Landmarks Commission.
The landmarks at risk include Birge Fountain, Starin Park Water Tower, White Memorial Building, and Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve.
Department of Public Works Director Brad Marquardt presented a Starin Park Water Tower structural analysis report from McEnroe Consulting Engineers, LLC to the Whitewater Landmarks Commission board Thursday evening.
“The structure itself is in good condition, some items are in fair condition,” Marquardt said.
Fair condition items include stone cracking and deterioration, primarily at the belt courses at each tier; cracked stone at the entry arch; deteriorated mortar joints at the exterior and interior; and corroding steel at the base of the tank.
Marquardt also added McEnroe Consulting Engineers, LLC does not see the tower right now as a safety concern.
The report estimates the construction costs range from $950,000 to $1.1 million. The report suggests a three phase plan to repair the tower.
Phase 1 includes repairing the steel buried in masonry at the top of the tower, continuing work down the exterior of the tower as funding allows. This phase has an estimated cost of $600,000. This cost would repair the top two levels of the tower.
Phase 2 includes repairing the remainder of the exterior. Estimated cost is $420,000.
Phase 3 includes repairing the interior of the tower. Estimated cost is $320,000.
The approximate estimated cost to demolish the tower is $600,000.
“The discussion here is what the town values for preservation history,” said commission member James Olm.
Marquardt will present the Starin Park Water Tower structural analysis report at the Public Works Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 312 W. Whitewater St., in the Cravath Conference Room. The committee will then decide how to proceed.
There is no money budgeted in 2023 that would go towards funding for the tower.
“Anything that happens to the tower would have to be borrowed money,” Marquardt said.
“I just would hate to see this demolished because of neglect,” said commission chair Pat Blackmer.
Vibrant Spaces Grant
Kori Orbele, Whitewater Landmarks Commission member, alongside Jaime Weigel and Peggy VanScotter have sketched out an idea to apply for the Vibrant Spaces Grant from Wisconsin Economic Development.
This grant of $25,000 would be earmarked by the city to improve the conditions at the Effigy Mounds Preserve in Whitewater.
The part of the preserve that is visible by cars passing down the street is the green patch where the current sign is posted. Orbele presented to the board Thursday evening a way to make that green space into a “welcoming and enchanting gathering space,” she said.
Picnic benches and tables, as well as a playground, are part of the plans. This playground would educate visitors about trees, leaves and naturally grown species they would find through their walk in the preserve.
Also, in this plan there is a trail that starts towards the road instead of tucked back into the preserve.
As of Thursday evening, Orbele is working with Parks & Recreation Director Eric Boettcher to fine-tune out the details and apply for the grant by the deadline of Jan. 31.
Educational program
Commission members are presenting an informational program on why the Birge Fountain, Starin Park Water Tower, White Memorial Building, and Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve are at risk. The public program will take place at the Irvin. L Young Memorial Library on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
“People don’t think that there’s a problem. That’s why it’s so important to inform the public on what’s really happening,” Olm said.
This story has been corrected from the print edition to reflect Brad Marquardt's occupation.
