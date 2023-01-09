Starin Park Water Tower
Construction costs range from $950,000 to $1,100,000 to repair Starin Park’s Water Tower. The City of Whitewater Public Works Committee will discuss how to proceed at Tuesday’s Public Works meeting.

 Nicole Eithun

Four landmarks in Whitewater are at risk, according to the Whitewater Landmarks Commission.

The landmarks at risk include Birge Fountain, Starin Park Water Tower, White Memorial Building, and Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve.

