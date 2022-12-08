Whitewater residents will have a say in the newest addition to a list of local landmarks.
The Whitewater Landmarks Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at, in the Cravath Lake Front Room, found on the second floor at 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater.
This meeting is one residents will want to attend, according to Landmarks Commission member Kori Oberle,
To start the meeting there will be a public hearing to designate the Converse House, 161 Fremont St., as a local landmark.
“This is a pretty big deal to have a public hearing open to anyone to comment on a private property becoming a landmark,” she said. “That doesn’t happen very often.”
Residents are invited to speak up to three minutes on any concerns they have. However, if the resident wants to speak on an issue that is on the agenda, they are invited to speak to those specific issues at the time the Commission discusses that particular item.
The Commission will also discuss repair needs for City-owned local landmarks such as Birge Fountain, Effigy Mounds Preserve, Starin Park Water Tower Update and the White Memorial Library.
“We (the Commission) are responsible for calling out the city for the repairs that are needed for our local landmarks,” Oberle said.
Comments from all citizens are welcome, she said.
“We are always open to hear people’s concerns about anything related to the landmarks,” Oberle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.