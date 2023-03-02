Whitewater Leads’ mission statement found on its website is “To support literacy, in all of its diverse forms, throughout and within the boundaries of the Whitewater Unified School District of Whitewater, Wisconsin.”
WHITEWATER — A nonprofit organization has provided over 20,000 free books to children in the Whitewater Unified School District, organizers say.
Whitewater Leads started in 2015. In 2017 members of the organization found out about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and started evaluating it, Co-President Larry Kachel said.
“We wanted to promote literacy in our community and take away any excuse available. It’s completely free and is delivered directly to the child’s mailbox,” Whitewater Leads Co-President Molly Fuller said.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a national program available for ages 0-5 years old, every month a free book comes to the child’s mailbox with their own name on it.
Two of the twelve books kids receive every year are bilingual, Fuller said.
Fuller signed her daughter up for the program when she was nine months pregnant.
Her daughter, now four years old, receives a free age-appropriate book every month that is suited towards her age after signing her up once and getting approved.
Currently there are 388 kids enrolled in the program. About 470 kids have graduated, Fuller said.
“Once kids hit their fifth birthday they get their last book which is a graduation book and then age out of the program,” she said.
There is no limit to how many kids can be involved with the program.
“We were told when we started we would have max 400 kids in the program,” Kachel said.
If more than 400 kids enroll, the board will keep fundraising, Fuller said.
Whitewater Leads wanted to expand to help benefit literacy to elementary students as well.
Whitewater Leads awarded their first round of up to $500 literacy grants for elementary teachers who can use the money for projects and materials for the 2023-4 school year. The organization has given four of the five grants away to teachers in the Whitewater Unified School District, Fuller said.
At the moment Whitewater Leads is concentrating on literacy up to the elementary school ages.
“We really want to help kids learn to read,” Kachel said.
Learning to read happens until children get to the third grade, after that it’s reading to learn, he said.
The books children receive in the mail are brand new, shrink wrapped, and have Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library logo, Fuller said.
“I’m a big advocate to get kids what they need with zero cost,” Fuller said. “We’re really proud of our group, it’s a huge collaborative effort,” she said.
The books given to students cost $8-15 per book, but are purchased for $2 per book through the program, Kachel said.
Whitewater Leads fund $10,000 a year in order to fund the books for 388 children.
Organizers gather funds via sponsorships, donations, and coordinated events.
Parents or guardians can sign their kids up for the program and interested donors can donate at imaginationlibrary.com.
If a child is signed up at birth, they’ll receive 60 different books by the time the program ends at age five, Kachel said.
“It only takes a minute to sign kids up,” he said.
Books delivered to kids signed up have their own name on it.
“It’s the only thing in the mail with their name on it which makes it fun for them to read and having fun while reading leads them to success,” Kachel said.
