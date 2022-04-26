WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites its members and the public to participate in its book club.
To become more informed advocates, the club will explore the League’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy through meaningful discussions of current notable books dealing with public policy issues of interest to the League.
The next book discussion on “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo will be led by Dwight Watson. Copies may be obtained through the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library at (262) 473-0530 or the Book Teller at (262) 269-9109.
The next meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, May 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and include a discussion of pages ix – 98, Foreword through Chapter 6.
Contact Deb Gamble at (262) 458-0077 or shebagam@gmail.com with questions or to join the group.
People do not need to be a member of the League (or a woman) to join the book discussions.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit the group’s website at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area.
