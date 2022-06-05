WHITEWATER — ‘Tis the season for summer readin’ at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater.
The library’s summer reading program will run June 15 through July 31, including a chance for readers of all ages to record their reading for prizes, plus lots of free entertainment, crafts and other activities.
Readers are invited to play Book Bingo to earn free books, and people also can earn “treasure” and passes for additional adventures by visiting the library every week.
The Summer Reading Program kickoff will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. June 15 in the library’s Community Room.
Kids up through age 3 can register for the Little Explorers program, receiving a stamp in their passport for every hour they are read to. With seven stamps, pre-readers can win a free book and a small stuffy.
Kids and young adults age 4 to 18 can visit the library each week to collect brag tags (buttons for teens), spin the prize wheel, and play Book Bingo to earn free books.
The adult summer reading program also provides opportunities for library patrons to earn buttons for weekly visits and play book bingo to earn free books.
Regularly occurring summer events include Summer Storytime, held every Wednesday morning from June 8 through July 27; Maker Club, with a new project each week for kids ages 5-12, Thursdays at 4 p.m. from June 16 through July 21.
Teen programs will take place at 4 p.m. each Wednesday from June 22 through July 13.
For adults, there will be a Crafternoon at 1 p.m. every Friday from June 17 through July 22, featuring a different project each week and ending with a craft supply swap.
One-time special events set during the summer reading program include Nature’s Niche, Matthew Teague Magic Show, Ferradermis Robotics Team, Hoop Elation and All Things Space.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information on the dates and times and details of individual programs, people can visit the library’s website at www.whitewaterlibrary.org and click on “events.”
