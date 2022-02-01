WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites its members and the public to participate in its newly formed book club.
To become more informed advocates, the club will explore the League’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy through meaningful discussions of current notable books dealing with public policy issues of interest to the League.
The inaugural book will be “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson. In “Caste” Wilkerson “examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how our lives today are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions.”
The book will be discussed via Zoom over two meetings, Thursday, March 10, and Thursday, March 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. The League has made special arrangements with the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for those who need to reserve a copy of the book.
Books will be available to check out beginning Feb. 17. Contact Deb Gamble at shebagam@gmail.com or (262) 458-0077 with questions, to reserve a book, or to sign up for the Zoom meetings. Remember, you do not need to be a member of the League (or a woman) to join the book discussions.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like the group on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.