MADISON — Seven people, including a woman from Whitewater, have been appointed to the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board.
The board was recently established under 2021 Wisconsin Act 130, a bipartisan act relating to the regulation and licensure of naturopathic doctors, including the creation of the seven-member Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board.
“Members of the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board were carefully selected for their positions based on their experience, expertise, and genuine care for the health needs and well-being of all Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident in this board and these members’ ability to lead on initiatives that help support positive outcomes for patients, naturopathic doctors, and the field of naturopathic medicine across our state.”
The Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board regulates the practice of naturopathic medicine and consists of four licensed naturopathic doctors, one licensed primary care physician, and two public members, each appointed to staggered four-year terms. Members of the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board include Kristine Nicholas of Whitewater, a public member whose term will expire July 1, 2024; Dr. Allison Becker of Evansville; Dr. Robert Coleman of Fond du Lac; Dr. Jill Crista of Janesville; Robyn Doege-Brennan of Janesville, public member; Dr. David Kiefer of Madison, primary care physician; and Dr. Paul Ratté of Viroqua.
