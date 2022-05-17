WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, 5k, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle announce that Whitewater Manufacturing once again will be featured as a title sponsor of this community event.
Whitewater Manufacturing has been a long-standing sponsor of the DWS since its inaugural race in 2013.
The DWS 10th anniversary race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. With growing support from local businesses, the DWS can continue to thrive as a premier athletic event for the City of Whitewater.
Whitewater Manufacturing is a fourth-generation, family-owned company. Their team works to ensure complete, accurate and instantaneous results for their customers. Whitewater Manufacturing’s services include welding, assembly, engineering, turning and milling, inspection, supply chain management, and more.
Through this sponsorship, the DWS team is able to provide runners with opportunities such as free childcare, age group awards, a post-race community celebration and more. The race course even is designed as a way to highlight Whitewater’s best features, including locations like the Whitewater Manufacturing plant.
“The DWS team is always so appreciative of Whitewater Manufacturing’s title sponsorship,” said GWC Chairman Larry Kachel. “They have supported us for 10 years now and are always so wonderful to work with.”
