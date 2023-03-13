Whitewater police investigating newborn found dead in a field
A memorial created towards the end of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park at 755 N. Tratt St. Sunday evening.

 Nicole Eithun

WHITEWATER - The Whitewater Police Department says the newborn found in early March is an unidentified boy.

The deceased newborn was located in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing, according to the media release.

