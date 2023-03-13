top story hot Whitewater Police Department identify newborn found in field as a boy Daily Union Staff Mar 13, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A memorial created towards the end of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park at 755 N. Tratt St. Sunday evening. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER - The Whitewater Police Department says the newborn found in early March is an unidentified boy.The deceased newborn was located in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing, according to the media release.Police believe the newborn was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was located, Chief Daniel Meyer wrote.The Police Department is seeking any information related to the circumstances of the newborn’s death, and any information that would help to identify the mother or father.Anyone with information about the incident can contact 262-473-0555 option #4, or contact our Detective Justin Brock via email at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov or Detective Anthony Heilberger at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov.Anonymous tips may also be shared via P3Tips.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Journalism Clothing Fashion Hydrography Hydraulics Sports Daniel Meyer Whitewater Police Department Dead Infant Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
