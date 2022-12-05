WHITEWATER—Police officials have named Jacob Hintz the newest lieutenant for the Whitewater Police Department.
In 2010 Hintz was Deputy Sheriff with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Madison where he worked for almost two years before transitioning to the Whitewater Police Department in February of 2012.
“As a new lieutenant I’m looking forward to the leadership experience and seeing policing from a different point of view,” he said.
With his new title, he is looking forward to working alongside patrol officers, from a supervisors point of view and sharing his past experiences with them.
“I’m hopeful the shared experiences and ideas will better equip our department and serve the community more efficiently,” he said.
Hintz worked for Canadian Pacific Railway as a train engineer for nine years after high school. He stayed in the upper midwest, working as far afield as St. Paul, Minn., and Indiana.
Hintz’s first position with the Whitewater police was as a patrol officer working primarily third shift. He became the School Resource Officer for the Whitewater School District from 2014 to 2018. Hintz promoted to detective in 2018, and from there to lieutenant.
Hintz also manages the squad fleet and researches different areas in which he can improve the squads to fit community needs with officer qualifications. He is a member of the sensitive crimes team, bike team, crime prevention team, National Night Out planning team and represents the department for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.
He is a member and coordinator of the Honor Guard team, a certified unified tactics instructor in defense and arrest tactics, taser instructor and field training officer.
