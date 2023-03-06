top story hot Whitewater police investigating newborn found dead in a field The Daily Union Staff Mar 6, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A memorial created towards the end of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park at 755 N. Tratt St. Sunday evening. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, 755 N. Tratt St., was quiet Sunday evening with cars passing by the memorial taking pictures. Nicole Eithun Buy Now The memorial created for the newborn was surrounded with candles, stuffed animals, rubber duckies, flowers, and baby bottles. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — Whitewater Police and EMS responded to a report of a dead baby located in a field Saturday morning, according to a police media release.Whitewater Police and EMS responded to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park at 755 N. Tratt St. on Saturday, at 11:12 am where the body was found, according to police.This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities say no additional information will be released at this time,Whitewater Police are seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.Anyone with information can contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4, or email Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger).Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.The Safe Haven for Newborns legislation (Wis. Stat. 48.195) guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies younger than 72 hours anonymously and confidentially.Newborns can be relinquished to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner, or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Whitewater Police Department Ems Police Newborn Release Mobile Home Park Practitioner Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.