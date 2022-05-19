ABOVE: Pictured here, Capt. Adam Vander Steeg and Acting Chief Dan Meyer of the Whitewater Police Department read to Washington Elementary School first-graders for the Cops 'N Kids program, a partnership with the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club.
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department is participating in a program, Kiwanis “Cops ‘N Kids,” that promotes literacy and community trust in law enforcement with the goal of getting free books into the hands and homes of children.
Each quarter, the officers read to children. This week the event was held at Washington Elementary School on May 17 when officers read to first grade students.
Acting Chief Daniel Meyer, who was on hand to read, said, “Reading is a great way to for our officers to connect to our youngest residents. Our officers are all pleased to participate in this program.”
Patrick Taylor, President of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, said, “Kiwanis is excited to see another opportunity where children can have direct contact with the police through books and the joy of reading.”
Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with funds raised going directly to projects helping improve the lives of children in the community and the world. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with more than half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, Camp Wawbeek, and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page. If interested in joining the club, helping the children and having fun at the same time, contact the club.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
