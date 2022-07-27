WHITEWATER — A charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person has been filed against an employee of the Whitewater Unified School District, police said Tuesday.
The charge has been forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.
At 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Whitewater Police Department responded to East Clay and South Wisconsin streets on a report of a suicidal male.
Upon further investigation, officers identified the person as a 34-year-old male. It was determined the man had been in an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor. It was also discovered that he was an employee of the Whitewater Unified School District.
Whitewater Police Department staff swiftly began an investigation, and are working closely with WUSD staff as the investigation continues.
Additional charges may be forwarded pending results of the investigation, police said.
Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time, according to a press release from the police department.
Law enforcement encourages others who have information relevant to this case to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, or by contacting Detective Jacob Hintz directly at jhintz@whitewater-wi.gov.
Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.