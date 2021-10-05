WHITEWATER — Formerly an elementary school paraprofessional, Molly Fuller gained a lot of empathy for her students with traumatic backgrounds who had significant educational and emotional needs.
“School was their safe space,” Fuller said.
She worried about youngsters not yet old enough to attend school, wondering, “Where is their safe space?”
Coming from St. Louis, Molly Fuller was used to a wealth of activities for families with young children — some of them costly, but others free to community members of all backgrounds and income levels.
When she came to the Whitewater this past summer to take a position as the family/community engagement coordinator for the local school district, she immediately saw a need for more activities for young children in this area, especially those whose families could not pay for “extras” like high-quality preschool programming enrichment programs like Kindermusik and art exploration, and structured opportunities for active/social play.
To address this need, Fuller saw an opportunity for the local public schools to partner with a great local resource, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and its early childhood education students.
Out of this collaboration has come the new “Partners in Play” program, which kicked off its first session last week.
Fuller envisioned a program which would provide the university students with hands-on experience in the field while providing families with young children with free, high-quality, fun and interactive enrichment programming right in the local area.
Fuller was hired by the Whitewater schools at the end of May. Though her contract didn’t officially start until July, she immediately began making connections in the area.
Immediately receptive to Fuller’s ideas for a community program was UW-Whitewater early childhood education Professor Carmen Rivers, who leads an intensive three-year program in the field.
In the semester before students enter the collegiate program, they sign up for an introductory experience to make sure the field is right for them.
Rivers responded with excitement to Fuller’s idea for a Partners in Play program in the local community that would include lessons developed and led by UW-Whitewater’s introductory early childhood students.
UW-Whitewater Interim Dean Robin Fox also has been in on the planning.
In addition, coordinators were able to partner with PremierBank to assure that the program would be bilingual.
“Our school community is 30 percent Hispanic, so we definitely wanted to have that bilingual element,” Fuller said. “I wanted to make sure that any child, no matter their income or language barrier, could come and enjoy Partners in Play.
“Being able to reach all our families was a goal from the beginning,” she added. “Because a program like this isn’t being offered anywhere else, I wanted to make sure it was open to any child in any town.”
UW-Whitewater Early Childhood Education professors and students create and teach the sessions, closely following current research in child development and making use of state-of-the-art methods.
Rivers helped develop weekly themes for the inaugural program, which kicked off in Whitewater last week.
The enrichment sessions are open to children from birth through age 5, along with their caregivers, from the entire surrounding area.
Though developed by Whitewater public school and UW-Whitewater staff, the program is open to youngsters from any area community, and in fact already has participants from Fort Atkinson and even Jefferson.
The themes for this fall’s programs follow: Week 1: “Rainbow of Foods” (exploring healthy foods by color); Week 2: “Crunch and Munch” (exploring healthy foods by texture); Week 3: “If You are Happy and You Know It” (exploring emotions); Week 4: “Moving and Grooving” (big body movements); Week 5: “Roll Baby Roll” (exploring things that roll); Week 6: “Into the Light” (light and shadow explorations); Week 7: “Cool as a Cucumber” (relaxing our bodies); and Week 8: “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” (body awareness).
As the program gets started, Fuller will take a lead role with the UW-Whitewater students facilitating. Then, later on, the college students will be the ones to develop and lead the hands-on curriculum for youngsters.
Once the program was created, Fuller promoted it through the Whitewater schools website, created an online signup sheet, put up flyers around town, and publicized the program through the public library and on social media.
“We ended up filling both sessions, with 24 students total,” Fuller said.
The program is split up into two sections — one for youngsters up to age 2 and the second for those age 2 1/2 through 5.
All of the programs take place at the University Community Engagement Center, located at 1260 W. Main St. in Whitewater.
KickoffThe inaugural session started Sept. 28 and will run through Dec. 16, with programs on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“The kickoff event (last) Tuesday was amazing,” Fuller said. “For four months, we’ve been working on this, and it was wonderful to see the reactions from families.”
Fuller said she heard from numerous families that the program was very needed, with some saying, “There was nothing for us to do with really little kids.”
Others complimented the interactive environment the program had created, asking if they had taken over the space from a day care. (No, Fuller said — they specifically had designed the space with children’s needs and interests in mind.)
“One mom said she had taken her son to day care once a week but it didn’t go well — he cried all the time,” Fuller relayed. “But here, he was eagerly interacting and playing with all of the other little kids.”
Expanding in futureThe fall sessions of “Partners in Play” now are full, with a wait list in place. Families still can sign up, however, and they will be notified if a spot opens for their child.
To sign up, people can go to the Whitewater Unified School District website at wwusd.org and click on “Partners in Play” on the top right-hand side of the screen. Signup for the spring session will open in January.
Organizers are working to schedule a spring session as well, with dates and times to be determined, working around the UW-Whitewater contributors’ schedules.
