Whitewater’s Public Works committee referred two issues to the city council Tuesday evening.
Committee members decided to forward the discussion of the Starin Park Water Tower’s future and the possible action regarding UTV/ATV use on all city streets to a future council meeting.
“I would hope when people decide on what to do, they weigh the historical importance and they weigh the factor that this is a local landmark in Whitewater,” Landmarks Commission member James Olm told board members.
Other Landmark Commission members in the audience agreed.
“This tower is an important icon in Whitewater and there are other possible opportunities to save the water tower,” Chair of the Landmarks Commission Pat Blackmer said.
The water tower is safe to stay standing, according to the structural report of the tower given by Department of Public Works Director Brad Marquardt.
“Since it is in safe condition, we can postpone any decision being made,” Public Works Committee member James Allen said.
The overall maintenance cost is estimated between $950,000 and $1.1 million, according to Marquardt’s report. The estimated price to demolish the tower is $600,000. Funding to either repair or demolish the tower would have to be budgeted, borrowed or obtained from outside sources officials have said.
“This would have to be something out of taxpayer’s money, we should wait,” Allen said.
“When the city decides to either demolish or renovate the tower, rather than leaving this an issue to taxpayers, there are other creative ways to go about it such as a capital campaign from different people to raise private grants,” said local landmarks commissioner Kori Orbele.
UTV/ATV use on all Whitewater city streets
Commissioners expressed hesitance on the universal use for all-terrain vehicles on city streets.
“When I hear all city streets, I think oh brother,” said Public Works Committee member Carol McCormick. “I see minimal need for these vehicles going on all city roads, there could be designated parts of the city (for ATV/UTV use).”
Public Works Committee member Jill Gerber pointed out that the DNR does not require a license or insurance for ATV/UTV use on public streets.
“Knowing that having insurance or having a driver’s license is not mandatory is very alarming to the safety of citizens,” she said.
McCormick suggested having a representative from a local ATV or UTV club to say what access is needed for them in Whitewater.
Members generally said they did not universally support the idea, but would “entertain the idea.” Allen recommended having representatives from the Wisconsin DNR and Whitewater Police Department present to discuss the situation.
He also recommends forwarding the subject to council as a discussion.
It wasn’t immediately clear which Whitewater city council meeting could host discussion for either measure.
An agenda for the next city council meeting, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17, had not been released Wednesday afternoon.
