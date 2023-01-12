Whitewater Public Works Committee pushes ATV use on roads to city council
The Whitewater Public Works Committee pushes ATV/UTV use to city council.

Whitewater’s Public Works committee referred two issues to the city council Tuesday evening.

Committee members decided to forward the discussion of the Starin Park Water Tower’s future and the possible action regarding UTV/ATV use on all city streets to a future council meeting.

